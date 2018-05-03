FEU team to beat in UAAP Season 81

From a fourth place in 2017 to first runner up this year, it looks like Far Eastern University will be the team to beat in the next season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball tournament.

“They (FEU) already gained the experience so next season they will be more aggressive to get back,” FEU coach George Pascua told The Manila Times in a phone interview a day after losing the championship round to 11th time champion De La Salle University.

The lady Spikers beat the Lady Tamaraws 26-24, 25-20, 26-24 in Game 2 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

FEU was also beaten by La Salle 27-29, 21-25, 22-25 in Game 1.

“It’s a big thing that they gained that experience especially that they played with the back-to-back champions (La Salle),” Pascua added. “There is a pressure now but we’ll work hard for it. Second na kami kaya dapat next year No. 1 na.”

Pascua, a first timer in the women’s volleyball this season, said that La Salle’s two-game sweep against his team was due to his players’ inexperience.

But Pascua is still proud of his wards’ achievement.

“We met our expectations. It is really difficult for us coming from fourth place to become champion although it was possible. ‘Yung experience and maturity sa finals hindi pa ganun ka-experience so next year looking forward kami at ‘yun naman target namin,” he said.

“Kahit papaano mataas na ang narating. It’s nine years in the making,” added Pascua, 45, who started coaching the team just five months ago. “I’m proud of them.”

The last time FEU reached the finals was in Season 71 when they also lost to La Salle.

The Lady Tamaraws will have a solid core next season in the persons of Celine Domingo, Toni Rose Basas, Heather Ann Guino-o and Jerrilli Malabanan. Only key players Bernadeth Pons and libero Kyla Atienza will not be coming back.

FEU will hold a try out from May 7 to 8.

“Tuloy-tuloy lang ang programa namin. Medyo maliit kami now pero lalaki na kami next season,” Pascua said as a parting shot.