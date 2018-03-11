FEU, UST top UAAP 80 Street Dance Competition in senior, junior divisions

THE Far Eastern University (FEU) won the University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) 80 Street Dance Competition in the seniors’ division for 2018 on Sunday, toppling 2017 champion, De La Salle University Dance Company Street, which emerged first runner up.

Second runner up was the University of the Philppines (UP) Street Dance Club.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Galvanize became the first champion of the first Street Dance Competition in the juniors’ division.

The FEU Baby Tams Dance Company missed making it a double victory as it emerged first runner up while the University of the East Street Warriors bagged second runner up.

The UAAP Street Dance Competition is an annual one-day event of the UAAP that started in 2011, with La Salle as its first champion, according to posted reports.

The prize money for the runners up and champion in both divisions are: second runner up, P30,000; first runner up, P40,000; and P70,000 for the champion.