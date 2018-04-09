FEU’s Pons bags UAAP volleyball POW

FAR Eastern University’s (FEU) Bernadeth Pons is determined to make the most out of her final playing year.

After another superb all-around performance that allowed the Lady Tamaraws to clinch a Final Four berth in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament, Pons has earned the Player of the Week recognition.

She bested National University’s Jaja Santiago, University of the Philippines’ Tots Carlos, De La Salle University’s Kim Kianna Dy, and Ateneo de Manila University’s Kat Tolentino for the weekly nod.

The FEU skipper, who averages 15.4 points per game, stands out because of her remarkable defensive skills on top of her scoring prowess. She ranks third in receiving (44.88 percent reception efficiency) and digging (3.84 digs per set), edging out all liberos in the league not named Kath Arado and Dawn Macandili.

In the Lady Tamaraws’ five-set victory over the Adamson Lady Falcons last Saturday, Pons finished with stellar triple-double numbers of 22 points, 23 digs, and 24 excellent receptions.

“It’s [win]a huge factor to build our confidence as a team,” she said about the crucial win that secured them a ticket to the semifinals for the fourth year in a row.

Despite the guaranteed playoffs entry, the 21-year-old spiker is not yet satisfied with what her team has achieved.

Sporting an 8-4 record, FEU currently sits at the third spot behind De La Salle University (10-2) and Ateneo de Manila University (9-4). With two games remaining in the elimination round, the Lady Tamaraws are still in the hunt for a twice-to-beat bonus.

“We’re aiming for number two [in the Final Four]so we need to win our next two games to claim the number two spot,” said Pons, ahead of their closing matches against University of the East on Wednesday and National University on Sunday.

The graduating hitter hopes to end her collegiate career with a bang, but she knows that focusing on their ultimate goal of reaching the championship can be overwhelming. So instead of keeping their eyes on the prize, she wants her teammates to focus on what they need to do on the court.