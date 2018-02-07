Fevered speculation as Japan princess postpones engagement

TOKYO: Japan’s Princess Mako has postponed her wedding to her college sweetheart until 2020, sparking speculation that alleged money trouble involving the fiancé’s mother could have thrown a spanner in the works. In an announcement that came completely out of the blue, the 26-year-old eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito cited time constraints as the reason to delay the formal engagement. “We have come to realize that we do not have enough time to prepare for the ceremonies and our new life before the wedding planned in autumn,” she said in a statement released through the imperial household agency Wednesday. Mako and Kei Komuro, also 26, had been scheduled to be formally engaged in a traditional court ceremony next month before their wedding on November 4. The imperial household agency insisted the couple still want to wed and flatly denied any connection between the postponement and a series of recent magazine articles about the alleged money trouble of the Komuro family.

