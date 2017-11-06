Fewer Pinoys believe Duterte can fulfill promises

THE number of Filipinos who expect President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his promises has significantly dropped 15 months after he took his post, a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

Based on the nationwide survey held from September 23 to 27, 2017 involving 1,500 respondents, only 35 percent believe that Duterte can fulfill most, if not all of his promises.

The survey question was, “In your opinion, how many of the promises of President Rody Duterte can be fulfilled? [All or nearly all of the promises, Most of the promises, A few of the promises, Almost none or none of the promises].”

Of the 35 percent who are convinced that Duterte can fulfill his promises, eight percent said the President could fulfill “all or nearly all,” and 27 percent said he can fulfill “most” of his promises.

The figures were far from the result of the survey conducted in June 2016 wherein 63 percent of Filipinos were convinced that Duterte could deliver on his promises. In September 2016, 56 percent believed that the President can live up to his promises.

The September 2017 survey also showed a 15-point drop from the March 2017 survey wherein 52 percent of the respondents believe that Duterte will make good most, if not all his promises.

In the same survey, 57 percent of respondents said they expect the President to deliver “a few” of his promises while six percent said “none or almost none.”

Expectation that Duterte can fulfill “all or nearly all” of his promises fell in all areas, with Mindanao recording the biggest decline at 42 percent, lower by 17 percent from his 75 percent score in March.

Visayas also recorded an 18-point decline from 49 percent last March to 31 percent in September, while Luzon registered an 11-point drop from 45 percent to 34 percent during a six-month period.

In Metro Manila, 31 percent of respondents still believe that Duterte can fulfill all or nearly all of his promises, down by 13 points from the March figures.

Expectation that the President can fulfill most of his promises was highest in class A,B, and C at 42 percent.

Nothing unusual

Malacañang said it found “nothing unusual” with the survey results.

In a statement on Sunday, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the Palace took note of the SWS survey.

“We find nothing unusual in the drop of those who expect that he would fulfill his promises as the euphoria of the elections normally wears off after a year in office and people become more realistic on what the government can deliver,” Roque said, adding that results of these surveys has been a “trend” in previous administrations.

“Regardless of the numbers, the President and members of his Cabinet would continue to work hard in bringing comfortable life for all where citizens feel safe and secure under a trustworthy government,” he added.

DEMPSEY REYES