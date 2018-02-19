Fiber rollout boosts PLDT broadband reach

Pangilinan-led PLDT has bolstered its home broadband business with its fiber-power fixed line network reaching 4 million homes last year.

In a statement over the weekend, PLDT said that it hit the 4-million target for the year and surpassed by nearly 43 percent the 2.8 million-mark passed in 2016.

The telco added that in the same period, it doubled the capacity of its fixed broadband network to more than a million ports.

This was on the back of PLDT’s deployment of fiber-fast connectivity through the installation of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) facilities and the “fibrization” of its existing copper-based network.

PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said the telco would continue to boost its fixed and mobile networks by allocating capital expenditures of over P50 billion per year until 2020.

“By 2019, virtually all of PLDT’s 1.2 million copper-based DSL [digital subscriber line]subscribers will enjoy fiber-fast internet. PLDT will further expand its ultrafast broadband coverage to 6 million homes passed by 2020, reaching more areas of the country,” Pangilinan said.

In 2017, the biggest increases in the number of ports or actual broadband lines were posted in the provinces of Cavite, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Cebu, Pangasinan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, and Laguna.

For the first nine months of 2017, PLDT Home’s revenues surged by 12 percent to P24.3 billion. Along with the Enterprise business’ revenues of P25.3 billion, Home helped propel the telco’s net income to P21.9 billion in the period.