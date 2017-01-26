Fiery celebrations to welcome Year of the Rooster

@Diamond Hotel

Prosperity and good luck brimming with fire are what the faithful and punctual rooster brings as the New Year ushers in with Corniche’s gastronomic lunch and dinner buffet offering until January 29.

For a minimum spend in a group lunch or dinner, lucky patrons get a free feng shui consultation with geomancer Angel Macalino. Lucky charms to complement life with good fortune, health and prosperity are available at the lobby.

Members of the Philippine Ling Nam Athletic Federation perform the spectacular Lion and Dragon Dance on Saturday morning with the Chinese musicians Kim Hwa Ensemble performing at 7 a.m. and at 7 p.m.

@Century City Mall

Feng shui consultant Rhys Suiz Schmidt will give a talk from 2 to 4 p.m. on January 28 at the fourth floor Events Place of the mall, while the Golden Ying Yang Club will perform a Lion and Dragon Dance at the ground floor at 5 p.m.

Dec’s Chinese Deli offers authentic Chinese food and diners are enjoined to write down wishes for this year and hang on the Prosperity Tree.

A special New Year Sale until Sunday accompanies the festivities.

@The Peninsula Manila

Lucky dishes and the traditional Lion and Dragon Dance welcome this auspicious date in the Chinese lunar calendar on January 28.

As food is one of the most important aspects of the Chinese New Year, executive chef Franco Diaz and his team have prepared a lucky three-course set lunch and dinner set menu at The Lobby using ingredients that have symbolic meaning during the New Year, such as happiness, prosperity, fortune or luck.

@Shangri-La Plaza

Ongoing at the mall’s Cineplex is the 11th Spring Film Festival by the Ricardo Leong Center for Chinese Studies until January 29. Watch from this selection of six masterfully crafted films showcasing the excellence of Chinese cinema that include the drama A Complicated Story, the action/comedy Horseplay, and China’s 2015 foreign-language Oscar entry Wolf Totem, among others. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The excitement goes into full swing on January 28, the start of the Chinese New Year, as various activities liven up the mall. There will be a Live Mural Painting demonstration by the Saturday Group of Artists at 2 p.m.; a concert by Hope Christian High School will perform a concert entitled An Afternoon of Beautiful Chinese Melodies at 3 p.m.; and a free Chinese Lantern Painting Workshop by the Saturday Group of Artists.

On January 29 at 1 p.m., mall guests are welcome to participate in a free Pastel Painting Workshop with Master Fidel Sarmiento, President of the Art Association of the Philippines.

Meanwhile those who redeem their “Shang’s Gift of 25” raffle coupons at Mid-Level 2/3 of the East Wing from January 30 to February 3 get to pick a lucky ang pao from the money tree.

The celebrations culminate in an electrifying Chinese Dragon and Lion Dance on February 5 starting at the East Atrium at 2 p.m., and then moving to the Grand Atrium. Don’t miss out on this must-see display of a wondrous Chinese tradition.