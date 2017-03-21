FIFA bans Ghanaian official for life for match fixing

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee on Monday banned Ghanaian match official Joseph Odartei Lamptey from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international levels for life.

The official was found guilty of breaching Article 69, Paragraph 1 (unlawfully influencing match results) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between South Africa and Senegal on November 12, 2016, according to a statement by the world football governing body.

On the other hand, all charges against the second Ghanaian match official, David Lionheart Nii Lartey Laryea, whose behavior had also been the subject of investigations, were dismissed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, the statement added.

Further information concerning the South Africa vs Senegal match in question will be provided once the decision becomes final and binding, it said.

FIFA said it followed a zero-tolerance policy on match manipulation and was committed to protecting the integrity of football.

“As a result, FIFA will continue with its ongoing efforts to combat match manipulation through a variety of initiatives, which include the monitoring of international betting and a confidential reporting system with a dedicated integrity hotline and e-mail address,” the statement said.

Lamptey incorrectly awarded a penalty to South Africa in their World Cup qualifier against Senegal which enabled them to go joint top in Group D of the campaign.

He was suspended for three months by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

PNA/XINHUA