FIFA rejects Leicester’s appeal to register Silva

LONDON: Leicester City’s appeal to register Adrien Silva was rejected by FIFA on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) despite support from the English Football Association after the paperwork was submitted 14 seconds late on deadline day.

The club and the FA had asked FIFA to ratify the midfielder’s transfer after the late delivery of the paperwork for the £22 million ($29 million, 25 million euros) move from Sporting Lisbon, but it was denied and he will now not be able to play until January.

A FIFA spokesman said: “The petition made by the Football Association for permission to request the international transfer certificate for the player Adrien Silva and subsequently register the player for its affiliated club, Leicester City FC, is rejected.”

A Leicester spokesman said the club was disappointed with the decision about the player, who is in limbo and unable to train with the squad.

“We maintain… that all parties involved in Adrien’s transfer fulfilled their obligations, consistent with FIFA regulations and within the required timeframe,” the spokesman said.

“The club is reserving its position in relation to whether it will decide to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“The club and its staff will continue to work with Adrien to hopefully minimise the impact that missing a substantial period of the season may have on the player, while continuing to prepare the squad for the games ahead.”

Silva also been left out of Portugal’s squad for their final World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Switzerland this month, with his country still hopeful of reaching next summer’s tournament in Russia.

Leicester made a late move for the 28-year-old after Danny Drinkwater left for Chelsea and Sporting have said the transfer is complete.

But he will be unavailable to boss Craig Shakespeare until January, with the Foxes lying 17th in the Premier League after just one win this season.

AFP