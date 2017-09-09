FIFA turns over new artificial pitch to PFF

The International Football Federations (FIFA) has formally turned over to the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) a newly constructed artificial football field at the San Lorenzo Business and Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite on Saturday.

PFF president and FIFA Council member Mariano Araneta handed the documents to PFF secretary general Edwin Gastanes during the official turnover. The initiative is part of the FIFA’s Turf Project.

Officials from the Asian Football Confederation, Asean Football Federation and Philippine Olympic Committee witnessed the turnover rites.

The field, stamped with a FIFA two-star rating, hosted a grassroots festival and two exhibition matches featuring collegiate powerhouse teams in the men and women’s divisions.

Araneta and Gastanes, also led a groundbreaking ceremony of the yet to be built House of Football (PFF headquarters), which is one of the ongoing infrastructure projects for the National Training Center.

“It is the culmination of what began three years ago when we broke ground for this field. Through this FIFA Football Turf Field, our national team players can finally call this place their home,” said Araneta.

Besides the local federation’s office, Araneta bared that a natural grass turf, two mini-pitches, gym, dormitories for athletes and a rehabilitation facility for injured players are set to be built.

The training center will be constructed on a two-hectare lot provided by the Manila Jockey Club and is estimated to be finished in 16 to 18 months.

“We hope that, in the future, the center will be a place where we can develop the next generation of football players, coaches, referees and administrators, which will lift Philippine football to greater heights,” said Araneta.

Araneta, meanwhile, said that they are planning to sell the PFF building in Pasig City once the construction of the new headquarters is completed and use the money for the training center.