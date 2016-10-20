Fifteen-year old bowler rules 3rd SM Millionaires Cup

Fifteen-year old Patrick Neil Nuqui outclassed older rivals to win the 3rd SM Millionaires Cup bowling tournament on Wednesday evening at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

The tenth grader from La Salle Green Hills bested 68-year old Bien Lozada, 202-199, 248-215 (450-414) in the final round of the classified masters category.

Joyce Anne Abad and Ulene Rose Pondoc finished third and fourth, respectively.

Nuqui took home a cash prize of P600,000 while Lozada bagged P350,000. The youngest Millionaires Cup classified champion said that he will use the prize money to advance his bowling career. Nuqui added that he has no plans yet of joining any world championship but may consider it when he gets older.

Meanwhile, Lozada was hailed Open Masters division champion by defeating Letty Pineda, 209-207, 237-195 (446-402).

Over 200 bowlers from different parts of the country joined the tournament, making it the biggest Millionaires Cup season yet.