Fifth woman accuses US Republican candidate of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK: A fifth woman on Monday accused Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, claiming he assaulted her when she was a teenager, as the evangelical conservative came under mounting party pressure to quit the Alabama election. Beverly Young Nelson claimed the now 70-year-old grandfather sexually assaulted her when she was a 16-year-old waitress and he was a county district attorney twice her age around January 1978. Nelson, who is now a 55-year-old businesswoman in Alabama, told reporters in New York that Moore, a regular in the restaurant where she worked, one night offered to drive her home after she finished her shift but instead parked between a dumpster at the back of the restaurant. Moore then groped her and squeezed her neck, attempting to force her head onto his crotch. “I was terrified. He was also trying to pull my shirt off. I thought that he was going to rape me. I was twisting and struggling and begging him to stop,” Nelson said, speaking through tears. She alleged that Moore eventually gave up and drove off, leaving her behind “on the cold concrete in the dark.”

AFP