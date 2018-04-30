Fight for change in PH sports

In my last article, I mentioned that there should be no politics in sports, that the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) should sanction the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), National Sports Association (NSA) and sports officials who violate laws, rules and regulations.

In the past, the PSC tolerated various wrongdoings such as discrimination and corruption by POC and the NSA in swimming – the Philippine Swimming, Inc (PSi).

Joan Mojdeh, mother of Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh, has appealed to Malacañang with regards to the discriminatory, unconstitutional and unfair selection process being implemented by PSi in choosing members of the National Team.

There are also problems in other sports like bowling, karatedo, equestrian, table tennis, dragon boat, volleyball, weightlifting etc. that are now being looked into by POC Arbitration Committee Chairman Robert Aventejado.

Many are wondering why the new POC President — Ricky Vargas – has not taken action on the issues of conflict in different sports discipline.

In swimming, the past POC president under Peping Cojuangco retained Mark Joseph as president of PSi despite his child abuse case and other complaints filed against him at the Sandiganbayan.

Later, Joseph appointed Lani Velasco, a parent admittedly, as officer in charge of PSi, which was allowed by the past and current PSC and past POC.

Take note that the appointment came from the fugitive, Joseph.

How can this be honored by the PSC under Ricardo Garcia and William Ramirez and POC under Cojuangco?

Then all of a sudden, Velasco became the PSi president, using exactly the same tactics and system of wrongdoings that Joseph employed in running PSi.

Under the new administration of Vargas, Velasco’s election as president was declared invalid.

Vargas said the POC would do everything to fast track the case since there will be a SEA Age-Group event in July to be held in Manila.

In January 2017, the PSC officially accredited the Philippine Swimming League (PSL). In February 2017, the PSL and the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption called for a change in the selection process for the national team.

Up to now, we are fighting for democratization in swimming.

We are fighting to make it open to every Filipino citizen, especially to those who made the Standard Qualifying Time.

The PSi has been disqualified and has lost all privileges as NSA.

How about PSC?

Was there a misrepresentation by Velasco as Psi president, getting funds from the government when she is really not?