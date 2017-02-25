Fight illegal drugs, Duterte urges priests

President Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated the uncompromising stand of his administration to fight the drug menace.

In his speech during the turnover of a rehabilitation facility in Sitio Maag, Peñaplata in Samal donated by the First Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFFCCCI), the President hit some sectors who continue to criticize his administration’s fight against illegal drugs, saying most of them do not understand how the problem has deeply affected the country and the Filipino people.

He particularly mentioned the Catholic Church and the members of the clergy who have been critical of the anti-drug campaign.

President Duterte encouraged members of the clergy to start their advocacy against illegal drugs in their respective communities.

“Go to the barangays and convince people who are into drugs to go away with it,” the President said.

He said his administration will continue to defend communities against illegal drugs and the people who are behind it.

“I took my oath to protect the Filipino people. That’s my job,” he pointed out.

He conveyed his gratitude to the FFFCCCII for donating the drug rehabilitation facility to help those who want to recover from drug addiction.

The facility is the first among the 15 buildings committed by the chamber to be completed in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. PNA