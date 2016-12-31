Saturday, December 31, 2016
    Fight ‘modern invaders,’ Duterte urges Filipinos

    By on Today's Headline Photos, Top Stories

    PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Friday called on all sectors of society to help the government win the war against the so-called “modern invaders” subjugating the hearts, minds and spirit of the people.

    HALF-MAST The Philippine flag is hoisted by honor guards in front of the Rizal Monument. The nation on Friday marked 120 years since the death of National Hero Jose Rizal by firing squad at the hands of Spanish colonizers on Dec. 30, 1896.

    In his message for the 120thanniversary of Jose Rizal’s martyrdom, the President said the Philippines is still fighting for independence, not from foreign intruders but from poverty, crime, illegal drugs and corruption.

    “Indeed, they are our present enemies; they are the modern invaders that subjugate our people’s hearts, minds and spirits. The government needs the active involvement of all sectors to help us in this war to bring about genuine change in our society,” Duterte said.

    Members of the Knights of Rizal reenact the hero’s last walk from his jail cell in Fort Santiago to Bagumbayan (now Rizal Park). PHOTOS BY RUSELL PALMA

    As the country undergoes social development and economic growth, Filipinos need to emulate the traits of Rizal, and be willing heroes who are patriotic and faithful to the country, the President said.

    “Each of us should manifest the same fervor and dedication that moved and motivated Jose Rizal to action,” he said.

    “We are the fortunate recipient of the fruits of Rizal’s sacrifices, the freedom that he fought for, and the self-identity and honor that he strongly believed we ought to defend,” he added.

