Fight ‘modern invaders,’ Duterte urges Filipinos

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Friday called on all sectors of society to help the government win the war against the so-called “modern invaders” subjugating the hearts, minds and spirit of the people.

In his message for the 120thanniversary of Jose Rizal’s martyrdom, the President said the Philippines is still fighting for independence, not from foreign intruders but from poverty, crime, illegal drugs and corruption.

“Indeed, they are our present enemies; they are the modern invaders that subjugate our people’s hearts, minds and spirits. The government needs the active involvement of all sectors to help us in this war to bring about genuine change in our society,” Duterte said.

As the country undergoes social development and economic growth, Filipinos need to emulate the traits of Rizal, and be willing heroes who are patriotic and faithful to the country, the President said.

“Each of us should manifest the same fervor and dedication that moved and motivated Jose Rizal to action,” he said.

“We are the fortunate recipient of the fruits of Rizal’s sacrifices, the freedom that he fought for, and the self-identity and honor that he strongly believed we ought to defend,” he added.