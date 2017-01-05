Fight moves to oust crime-buster President Duterte

ALL good Filipinos must reject and fight moves to remove President Rody Duterte.
He has been a good president so far. The economy in the first six months of his presidency has continued to perform remarkably well, and looks like it will continue to soar. His people have also done the right thing in trying to address mass poverty—allocating more funds than ever before to this grave problem.
Only those who are not thinking right will want to see him out of Malacañang.
There are reasons to worry about his dictatorial tendency—and so, we must resist his moves to obtain martial law powers from Congress. After all, he can rule effectively, and with an iron fist if he wants to, without being given the legal might of a tyrant.
We, the people—the senators, the congressmen, the media, the civil society and Church organizations, segments of the police and military, government personnel, labor and students unions—together with associations of businessmen and employers can sway him into moderating his impulsive wishes. Like dissolving ties and agreements with the United States, the European Union and the United Nations.
Phenomenal achievements
We must not undo all the good things the President has done in his first half-year in office. Our reporter has called these accomplishments “phenomenal” in her yearender article.
We must inspire him and prod him to continue the great example of his six months of graft-free governance.
We must not allow the awful things that will surely happen if our President suddenly disappeared from the scene. Liberal Party kingpins and politicians, ushered in by President Leni Robredo, would then rule.
The Liberals will wipe out the victory so far of the Philippine National Police and other law-enforcement agencies in the war against drug lords and criminal gangs that the President launched on day one of his presidency.
The effort to halt the dominance of casinos and illegal gambling in our neighborhoods will evaporate if President Robredo’s Liberal Party operators—supported by former president Noynoy Aquino—regain power. Perhaps the two government officials and fraternity brods of President DU30 whom he fired for being protectors of gambling lords (and whom he saw in a video receiving a P50 million payola) would be reinstated.
And the drug industry billionaires will rejoice together with the Filipinos who work for them as operators of the illegal gambling business in every community in our country. So will the narcotics trade bosses, operators, dealers and pushers rejoice—and the crooked policemen who are their partners.
Before 2016 ended, the Philippine National Police reported that total crime was down by 12.4 percent in the period of July to November compared with the same period in 2015. Index crimes dropped by almost one-third. Nearly all types of crimes against persons—except killings– and crimes against property fell by double-digits.
Crimes against property plunged 42.5 percent. Rapes also significantly declined (-11.6 percent) as did physical injury cases (-25.7 percent). But with more than 6,000 drug-related deaths, murders surged by about 50 percent. Homicides went down but only by 1.6 percent.
These data show that before his six-year term is over, President Duterte shall have stopped criminality in our country.
Thank God (even if DU30 loathes saying so).
To do something evil does not necessarily require intelligence, only guts and strong desire of power and unending greed. To beat them, it needs a great thinker and a great tactician to be always two or three steps ahead of them. These people are so hungry for power that they do not consider what is good for the country and the people as one, but only what they wish for their own glorification. We must not underestimate the evil power, but at the same time we must not lose hope that good always prevails.
Great Editorial!
I do not believe that any attempt to oust President Duterte will ever succeed. But at a certain level the yellow
dogs are testing the water. A glaring example is that Winnie Monsod of Channel 7 morning show Unang Hirit has
boldly diagnosed the President of having mental disorder.
Even if Channel 7 will disclaim Monsod statement it is very clear that the latter has been a part of Unang Hirit morning show ever since.
Lets move forward as a nation. Rebuild our country from its lost glory
“I don’t believe that there is a blueprint for Oust Duterte plot. Firstly, I had a talk with Ambassador Goldberg in a particular event and when he paid a courtesy call to my office, we did not talk about such blueprint.” Leni said in interview, WHEW! I almost fell on my seat on this one, now WHY on earth would an Ambassador would talk to a VP to discuss ousting a sitting Prez?
I am fully convinced that this LP leader is too incompetent to lead an oust move, i doubt she could even oust a formidable Barangay Captain, check out the cast of characters : Leni, Leila, Loida, Goldberg, Mar, Korina, Noynoy, Trillianes, Kiko, Edcel, Phil.Daily Inquirer and Matobato(for added fun!).
they reminded me more of the combined TV comedy called “CHAMPOY” and “BALTIK & Co” (guess who is Baltik?) . Really now, do you think this is an able oust group?
It’s not them that we should look at, they’re just the front. The planners are the people behind them. Butch Abad, the Hyatt 10, AMLC executives, half the SC and the Ombudsman are still here. Plus off course, they can always count on the support of the US and the CIA, with Goldberg as their link. As Robredo said, they may not be as strong as before since most LP members have already migrated to the ruling coalition. However, they can also migrate back to LP once they sense a change in leadership is possible. Such is the nature of politics in the Philippines.
agree; and thank you for writing this. I wouldn’t say that those who want him out are not thinking right. They are simply greedy and want to return to power and influence – ramos, aquino, the oligarchs – including pangilinan. Don’t exclude the US government. They will keep at it, no doubt. And your call for all of us to reject and fight moves to remove the president is but proper.
Evil men even if incompetent can still do the country harm. What we should make sure is for these evil men to be so incapacitated both in money and followers. Let us always be a couple of moves ahead of their evil plans.