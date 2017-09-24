Fighter jets, drones on table as Mattis visits India

NEW DELHI: Fighter jets, drone deals and shared concerns over Afghanistan’s security look set to dominate the agenda when US Defense Secretary James Mattis visits India this week. Mattis is scheduled to arrive late Monday and is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new defense minister, in the first visit by a top US official since Donald Trump became president in January. “The United States views India as a valued and influential partner, with broad mutual interests extending well beyond South Asia,” a Pentagon statement said. Trump and Modi met in June in Washington and the visit by Mattis is a sign “the political leadership in both countries place defense cooperation as a top priority,” Mukesh Aghi, president of the US India Strategic Partnership Forum, said.