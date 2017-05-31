Fighting diabetes through health and wellness

Diabetes is a serious, chronic metabolic disease characterized by an increase in blood sugar levels associated with long-term damage and failure of organ functions, especially the eyes, the kidneys, the nerves, the heart and blood vessels.

According to a recent study by the World Health Organization, diabetes is currently the fourth leading cause of death in the Philippines.

As affirmed by the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, Type 1 or insulin-dependent diabetes, often referred to as “juvenile” diabetes, usually develops among children and teenagers, though it can develop at any age. With Type 1 diabetes, the body’s immune system attacks part of its own pancreas.

Typically, a person with Type 1 diabetes treats the disease by taking insulin injections. Through insulin injection, glucose can be brought to the body’s cells – exacting balancing act as it hinges on many factors including food, exercise, stress and emotional and general health.

One May 16, 100 diabetic kids from patient support groups Rainbow Camp, Philippine Society of Pediatric Metabolism and Endocrinology Camp (PSPME), Philippine Center for Diabetes Education Foundation Inc. (PCDEF), Dialysis PH and the Diabetes Association of Camp Crame Inc. gathered at the health and wellness fair held at SM Megamall Event Center.

Participants took part in a half-day program promoting better nutrition and lifestyle. The highlight was a showcase on a Type 1 diabetes patient’s typical day through a series of activities and presentations from health, fitness and nutrition partners that seek to create awareness on the effective ways to fight diabetes and to correct misconceptions surrounding it.

Celebrity nutritionist and fitness guru Nadine Tengco gave a presentation on creating healthy meals, saying that in the diabetic vocabulary diet means regulating food intake and restructuring eating habits.

Through the Health and Wellness Fair, organizations from private, business and health sectors gathered to make sure that despite the challenges, diabetic patients are still able to live a full life and it starts by taking the step towards achieving and maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle.

Tonipet Gaba hosted event, which ended with an Art Attack activity where each participant posted their pledges and messages to inspire them more in continuing their fight against diabetes.

AC