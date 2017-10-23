Fighting in Marawi ends

CLARK FREEPORT: Security officials on Monday officially declared the end of the fighting in Marawi City, exactly five months to the day when Maute terrorists seized the Islamic city.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said combat operations have been terminated since all Maute fighters have been taken out.

“We now announce the termination of all combat operations in Marawi City,” Lorenzana said on the sidelines of the 11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) here.

“The Philippine security forces, aided by its government and the massive support of the Filipino people, have defeated terrorism in the Philippines,” he added.

Lorenzana said state troops recovered the bodies of 42 terrorists, five of them foreigners. DEMPSEY REYES

