Fighting Maroons secure Final Four top spot

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) earned the No. 1 ranking in the semifinals following a 2-2 draw with defending champion Ateneo de Manila University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 men’s football tournament on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Rookie sensation Fidel Tacardon scored in the 52nd minute to put the Fighting Maroons ahead, 2-1. Joshua Laud tipped the ball from set in the 87th minute for the Blue Eagles to equalize.

That stalemate was what was needed for UP to become the elimination round topnotcher with 34 points and play No. 4 De La Salle University in the knockout semifinals on Thursday.

Finishing No. 2 with 32 points, Ateneo will play No. 3 University of Santo Tomas in their own one-miss-you-die semis duel.

Ryan Haosen’s header opened the scoring for the Blue Eagles in the 17th minute before Miggy Clariño converted the penalty seven minutes later for the Maroons to level.

In a duel of also-rans, Harold Alcoresa netted a first-half brace while Nano Amita closed his collegiate career with a late goal as 10-man Far Eastern University nipped Adamson University, 3-2.

Alcoresa’s 14th and 34th minute goals gave the Tamaraws a 2-0 lead before the Falcons pulled one back behind Jusuel Pilarca in the 83rd minute.

Amita, one of the key players in FEU’s recent two championship runs, restored his team’s two-goal cushion by scoring in the 89th minute for his last hurrah.

Jesus Cayadong added to Adamson’s score deep in stoppage time, but the San Marcelino-based side ran out of options to salvage a point.

Popoy Saldivar was dismissed for a straight red early in the second half, but this was hardly felt as the Tamaraws ended the season with 13 points in seventh place.

The Falcons lost all of their 14 matches this season.