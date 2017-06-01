Fighting for peace better than fighting for hatred

THE latest on the Marawi crisis as of 2:54 p.m. yesterday, 8 terrorists surrendered, and gave valuable info to the military. Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, citing information from the Armed Forces, said the number of terrorists killed as of 8 p.m. of May 30 was at 89. Of these, 42 were confirmed through body count and 47 through eyewitness accounts.

This is what I call heartwarming news: “2 Muslim women defend Christians.” This should send a message to the terrorists that fighting for peace is a lot better than fighting for hatred.

* * *

CHEd ok’s tuition hike for 268 schools. Is this move designed to balance the government’s effort to expand and support free tuition to state universities and colleges?

* * *

Why am I missing Dr. Agnès S. Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions? This is the opportune time to go for a “surprise visit” without preconditions. I am sure the government will not mind. Maute group will surely need her to tell their stories of being “inhumanly” treated by the security forces.

* * *

We call on Matobato and Lascañas, being members of DDS as claimed in their testimonies, to rise up to their patriotic duties to kill hundreds of the Maute group. I am sure PRRD is willing to shell out P100k per head or more for them to fulfill their mission.

* * *

News: Baguio court junks cases vs Sobrepeña, top John Hay execs. People are hoping that there are no “Sobres” involved to avoid getting “Peñalized.”

* * *

Gasoline prices increased by P0.55 per liter, kerosene by P0.85 per liter and diesel by P0.75 per liter. This is not what we expect as a solution to ease traffic in Metro Manila.

* * *

The G7 leaders strongly opposed any unilateral action that could increase tensions. The joint communiqué voiced support for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and for the peaceful settlement of maritime disputes “through diplomatic and legal means, including arbitration.” They also maintained their commitment to the freedom of navigation and over-flight.

We expect China to disagree of course. All eyes are looking now towards the countries involved in the maritime disputes, including the Philippines.

* * *

Tourism is not just about promoting the destinations through advertising. The destinations should be able to promote itself by being attractive to visitors—access, capacity, affordability, environment consciousness, cleanliness and safety. No amount of advertising money can pull off patronage for a bottle of beer if the content tastes awful. It’s the product, Jose, and eventually using other promotion tools will be a breeze. Sad, but neglect is happening to our major tourism spots everywhere. This is something serious that all stakeholders should consider. Surely, we can do more.

Travel advisories can definitely slow down tourist arrivals. I look at this as a better situation than having no advisories at all and do damage control when tourists will be killed or kidnapped and make the headlines.

* * *

Why do I have this funny feeling that come the rainy season, we will again encounter the same difficulties. Flash floods, search and rescue operations, monstrous traffic jams, power outages, late suspension of classes, more train malfunctions and of course, the same blame game.

* * *

I remember General Norman Schwarzkopf with his daily briefings during the Gulf War. No one was authorized to speak except him and the media all over the world accepted the arrangement. The last thing we need are voices from different directions in crisis situations that may give rise to more speculation than factual data.

* * *

I am thinking of changing my profile photo to John Lennon as a symbolism that I always “Imagine” a “Girl” but he said “You Can’t Do That.”

* * *

I am not a beer lover but how I wish that corruption will be sub-zero.

* * *

How I wish the CBCP, instead of being apprehensive about the abuses of martial law, appeal to all parish priests in Mindanao to open the church doors to refugees who are victims of the Maute terrorist group the same way our Muslim brothers are helping our Christian brothers in nearby cities and towns. Our soldiers that they are afraid of committing abusive acts are the same soldiers trying to rescue a priest and churchgoers abducted by these lawless elements. Let us show love instead of fear and speculative political outbursts. If Pope Francis is here, we Catholics are confident that he will ask you the same thing.

President Duterte approved the idea of creating a ‘peace corridor’ to ensure the safety of the civilians and the delivery of the needed humanitarian aid for the displaced persons in the ongoing armed conflict in Marawi City. This can also be a corridor for validation of nationality and residency.

* * *

After the recent travel of President Donald Trump, a lot of observers are asking– did he accomplish his campaign slogan to “Make America Great Again?” The European Union and G7 countries did not think so. The lone sign of approval comes from several news presenters and opinion shapers of – Fox News.

* * *

I get crazy at times when I read the papers and see people going crazy full time.

* * *

The Philippine Red Cross is asking for more donations to aid families affected by the armed clashes in Marawi City. The PRC said it would accept any form of donations to cover the cost of food items such as rice, noodles, assorted canned goods, and hot meals, as well as non-food items such as blankets, plastic mats, mosquito nets, hygiene kits and jerry can containers.

PRC Chair Richard J. Gordon: “Filipinos always rise to help selflessly. Our brothers and sisters in Mindanao need you to help extend their lives while facing ongoing clashes. Let us help the most vulnerable by making a difference.”

Donors may deposit cash donations through any of the following Philippine Red Cross bank accounts:

Account name: Philippine Red Cross

BDO peso account – 00-453-0190938

BDO dollar account – 10-453-0039482

Metrobank peso account – 151-7-15152434-2

Metrobank dollar account – 151-2-15100218-2

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.