Fighting poverty through a fair trade

Pepito Alvarez, 57, and his wife Conchita are among thousands of mountain farmers who have known poverty all their lives. They and other villagers in the Zambales mountain range that has been their home can barely keep their families above the poverty line. When there is a mango harvest, they do better with the fair trade price they get from Preda Fair Trade project for their produce. But there has been no big mango harvest for two years. Is it because of a natural cycle, climate change or the untimely rain that wash away the mango blossoms?

“Bahala na,” says Pepito. “That’s the way of nature, we accept it.” They do accept reality, harsh and unkind as it is, and they work harder planting vegetables and camote, the sweet potato that is their survival crop. Poverty is their way of life, one that they have endured all their lives. They have no running water or electricity. They hardly know about the internet. The only technology they know is an old model cell phone shared by many in the village and they hike down the mountain to recharge it.

They are members of an Aeta tribe. They are wise, experienced survivors, and they live in small bamboo houses with grass or nipa roofs. These are not strong dwellings in a typhoon. Once, they were hunters and gatherers, but with the loss of rain forests to mining and logging corporations, they became subsistence farmers.

Presently, the Preda Fair Trade project is providing them cement, hollow blocks and steel bars to build several community toilets. The workers get paid because they are too poor to stop working in their mountainside farms. The community project providing toilets and wells is ongoing in eight villages. It has so far provided eight toilets and five hand pumps and steel pipes for making a well. The community will avoid cholera and diseases from contaminated water once the wells are finished.

In recent years, the villagers’ mango produce had been certified organic by the prestigious certification organization Naturland of Germany. It is the first certified organic mango product in the Philippines. Earnings from mango products also help the farmers and support the children who have been sexually abused or exploited by local or foreign pedophiles.

The Aeta farmers are resilient in the face of hardship and poverty. However, in recent years, economic growth has helped as many as 3.7 million Filipinos get out of extreme poverty. There are still 5.1 million Filipinos mired in extreme poverty. That’s unacceptable. Any kind of poverty in this wealthy country is unacceptable. But the wealth is not shared with the millions still in dire poverty in rural villages and in teeming urban slums.

There was a time when Pepito and Conchita and the villagers allowed the mango fruits to fall to the ground and be eaten by pigs and the children. “When I went to the town and offered my mangoes to the local traders, they only paid me four pesos a kilo,” he said. “We cannot live on that so we did not harvest the mangos. But when the Preda Fair Trade offered us a much higher fair price and a bonus of two pesos a kilo, we now harvest every single mango fruit.”

The gap between rich and poor has widened in 2017. There were 14 Filipino billionaires (in US dollars) according to Forbes list. This follows the trend in the growth of wealth among the world’s richest people. The recent report from Oxfam had the headline “Richest 1 percent bagged 82 percent of wealth created last year- poorest half of humanity got nothing.” The report explained that as many as 3.7 billion people saw no increase in their wealth. In the report, Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of Oxfam International, said: “The billionaire boom is not a sign of a thriving economy but a symptom of a failing economic system. The people who make our clothes, assemble our phones and grow our food are being exploited to ensure a steady supply of cheap goods and swell the profits of corporations and billionaire investors.”

Pepito and Conchita are among these exploited people. The Fair Trade project that buys their mangoes for higher price is a big help but not enough. They need much more. Government intervention is needed, as well as small share of the national wealth in an expanding growing economy that ought to be for all, not just for a few.

