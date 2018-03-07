Fil-Am a capella group to sing at Warriors Filipino Heritage Night

Filipino-American a capella group The Filharmonic are set to perform at the Golden State Warriors Filipino Heritage Night on March 25. To be held at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, they have been invited under the auspices of ABS-CBN The Filipino Channel (TFC).

The group comprised of Southern Californians Jules Cruz (vocal bass), Joe Caigoy (tenor), Trace Gaynor (tenor), Niko Del Ray (beat boxer) and VJ Rosales (tenor) will sing the US national anthem as well.

The Filharmonic repertoire includes pop, R&B and ‘90s nostalgia. They attracted the attention of several Hollywood shows guesting them among other in NBC’s “The Sing Off,” “The Late Show With James Corden” on CBS and Universal Pictures’ hit movie “Pitch Perfect 2”.