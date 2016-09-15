FIL-Am Perkins wins inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic

Filipino American TJ “The Pinoy Boy” Perkins was declared World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) cruiserweight champion by beating Kota Ibushi of Japan in the semifinals and Gran Metalik of Mexico in the finals of the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic.

In the first semifinals match with one fall in a 30-minute time limit, Gran Metalik of Mexico beat Zack Sabre Jr. of England with his signature Metalik Driver finishing move.

In the second semifinals match “The Pinoy Boy” used a knee bar to snuff “The Golden Star” from Japan Ibushi to cruise into the finals.

Before the finals match between Perkins and Metalik, WWE Chief Operating Officer Paul Levesque, known to the wrestling world as Triple H, revealed that besides the trophy, the champion would also wear the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Belt.

Triple H and General Manager of WWE NXT William Regal presented the trophy and the new belt to Perkins after he won the match.

In the tag team classic, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano thrashed the duo of Noam Dar and Cedrick Alexander.

Lorenzo Antonio Mendoza