Fil-Aussie linked to Las Vegas gunman leaves PH for Los Angeles—immigration

THE female companion of the gunman who killed 59 people and injured over 500 others in Las Vegas has been in the Philippines since September and left for Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Immigration authorities said on Wednesday.

Red Marinas, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Port Operations Division chief, said that Marilou Danley, 62, boarded Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight PR102 at 9 p.m.

Citing Danley’s travel record, Marinas said the Filipina who became an Australian citizen, showed that she arrived in the Philippines on September 15 from Japan, flew to Hong Kong on Sept. 22 and returned to the country on Sept. 25.

The official stressed that the role of his office was “to help the US government to monitor the movement (of Danley) at the airport, and to give them information about a person who arrived from their homeland and left for United States.”

He added: “We don’t have authority over her [Danley] because the crime was committed in the US.”

Marinas said the US Homeland Security informed the BI about Danley, alleged girlfriend of Stephen Paddock who ran amuck at the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Sept. 30, by firing at people indiscriminately from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay, killing 59 and injuring more than 500 people. He committed suicide after.

“I think the US Homeland Security is already waiting for her arrival in Los Angeles Airport,” the BI official said.

On Tuesday, immigration authorities could neither confirm nor deny that Danley was in the Philippines, saying that they were not inclined to release any information about her. They also refused to answer queries if she was in the country.

According to US news reports, Danley was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting.

NBC News reported that Paddock sent $100,000 to the Philippines the week before the shooting. BENJIE L. VERGARA