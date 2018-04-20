Fil-Brit filmmaker in trailblazing project

A Filipino-British who goes by the name of Jowee Morel could just have breezed through staying put in the environs of the multi-corporate set-up of Viva as one of the formidable think tanks in the inner circle of the company’s film division playing the role of a house consultant on both the creative aspects and the demands of coming out with films that are as well commercially viable.

Jowee whose roots are from Gingoog City with a filmmaking degree earned from the United Kingdom thought he could just hack the heavy pressure expected of him to help sustain the company’s image as major star maker and no-nonsense production company.

After all he has strings of indie films patronized in the past by niche audiences tucked under his belt, some of which included“Moma,” “EC2Luv,” “Mga Paru-Parong Rosas,” “When A Gay Man Loves,” “Latak,” “HiStory,” “Strictly Confidential,” and “Mona Singapore Escort” with Iza Calzado in the lead role.

His most recent film “Leona Calderon” has Pilar Pilapil in the female lead playing the role of a pathetic migrant in the UK with no secure place to come home to after decades of working her ass off in a host country that is not exactly friendly to aging and undocumented OFWs.

Said film highly impressed Viva’s big boss Vic del Rosario who offered him the position. But not too long ago though, Jowee with a heavy heart tendered his resignation.

Now out on his own, Jowee has rerouted his show business in perfecting his pet project that he started about five years ago called FilCasPro.com

In media parlance, this is a directory of persons, institutions, places and events with their attributes and identifications so that searchers and hunters would find it easy to locate their subjects of concern.

On record, no local servers or administrators have put up a web page of this sort – not even the big local networks nor the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP).

The long shot of Jowee’s dream is to catalogue through FilCasPro.com all artists and allied arts in the film industry including craftsmen and people behind it for easy reference and cross-reference by local and foreign clientele.

“This is open for all creative persons and craftsmen as well. We welcome all artisans,” he mused.

In hindsight, Jowee had already envisioned a unifying factor on the creation of the registry.

“As an artist, I have some workable and practical ideas for application to the highly random and arbitrary system of the local entertainment industry. Like the talent fee system, for instance. We can create a fair and just deal with producers and employers if we are able to show the worth and currency value of each artist at hand through the factual records and proof of achievements that are readily verifiable by the click of a finger,” he concluded.

* * *

GUESS WHO? The real identity of this big star (BS) of consequence has for decades baffled the minds even of those knowledgeable and reliable sowers of intrigues in the grapevines of showbiz.

The long-running speculations is that BS is not in fact the daughter of the high-profiled mom that she has come to know for life, but of her aunt who has been married well to a dandy man-about-town with strong political connections.

In any case, only the result of a DNA test as to the true identity of BS can calm down the wagging tongues to this time of rumor-mongers of showbiz. But who will dare do that?