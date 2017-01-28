Fil-Chinese enriched PH culture – Rody

President Rodrigo Duterte recognized the significant contributions of Chinese-Filipinos communities as he joined them in celebrating the Lunar New Year.

“The government shares the joys and hopes of our Chinese friends and Chinese Filipinos who have found a root and reason for staying in the country,” Duterte said in his Chinese New Year message.

“Each beginning signals new chances and vast opportunities for change – and change can mean a forward move, a rising, or a leap towards a better station, a steady ground, a reason to be grateful for and proud of the gift of life and the fulfillment of our aspirations,” he added.

The President admitted that the Chinese-Filipino community has “enriched the Filipino culture and history on their own.”

“They have contributed to the economy by trade and investments. Their cuisine has been dearly familiar in many Filipino homes. Their philosophy and attitude in life are a wellspring of practical lesson that all of us, regardless of nationality, can learn from,” Duterte said.

He urged members of the Chinese-Filipino community in the country to “fortify the goodwill” it has shared with the Filipino people over the years.

“May all of us develop a more profound appreciation of our heritage as two distinct yet intertwined peoples, and further fortify the goodwill that we have shared over the years,” Duterte said.

“To everyone who believes in the miracle of beginnings and who makes a choice for hope against fear, my best wishes on this auspicious season of the Chinese New Year,” he added.

The Chinese New Year is celebrated in the country today, January 28.