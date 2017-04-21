Fil-Am Huey, Haas exit Monte Carlo Rolex Masters

Filipino-American Treat Huey and new partner Tommy Haas of Germany failed to advance to the ATP World Tour Monte Carlo Rolex Masters being held at the Monte Carlo Country Club in Monaco.

Huey and Haas suffered a 3-6, 2-6 loss to third seeds Jamie Murray of Great Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil in the second round of the tournament which offers a total prize fund of 4,300,000 Euros.

The Huey-Haas pair still received a 16,550 Euros consolation purse and 90 points in the Association of Tennis Professionals ranking.