Fil-Am Huey, partner advance in Monte Carlo

Filipino-American Treat Huey and his new partner Tommy Haas of Germany bucked a slow start to advance to the second round of the ATP World Tour Monte Carlo Rolex Masters being held at the Monte Carlo Country Club in Monaco.

Huey and Haas bounced back from a first-set lapse before scoring a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory over Julien Benneteau and Lucas Pouilleof France in the tournament which offers a total prize fund of 4,300,000 Euros.

The unseeded pair of Huey and Haas will be facing third seeds Jamie Murray of Great Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil in the Round-of-16.

Murray and Soares earned an opening round bye along with top seeds Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australian, defending champions and second picks Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France, No. 4 Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil, No 5 Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Rajeev Ram of US, and No. 6 Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Marcel Granollers of Spain.

For reaching the second round, Huey and Haas are already assured of 16,550 Euros and 90 points in the Association of Tennis Professionals ranking.

The champion pair gets a whopping 253,950 Euros while the runner-up stands to receive 124,330 Euros and the semifinalists will get 62,360 Euros each tandem.

The Monte Carlo tournament serves as Huey’s build up for the third Grand Slam event of the year – the 2017 French Open scheduled on May 22 to June 11 in Paris, France where he will be conniving anew with longtime partner Max Mirnyi of Belarus.

Huey and Mirnyi wound up second in the ATP World Tour Delray Beach in Florida in February but fell short in their next four tournaments as they lost in the early rounds in Acapulco, Indian Wells, Miami and Marrakech events.