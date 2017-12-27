Fil-Am Munzon rejoins Dragons

Joshua Munzon has signed for another stint with the Westports Malaysia Dragons during the holiday break ensuring his return to the Asean Basketball League (ABL) according to an announcement posted on the team’s official website.

The 6-foot-4 Filipino-American swingman and the Dragons failed to reach an agreement during the offseason, leaving Munzon teamless at the start of the regional competition this year.

But now Munzon is set to replace his compatriot Reil Cervantes.

The 21-year old player began his ABL career last year with the Saigon Heat, averaging 18.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 4.1 steals in seven games.

After getting released by the Vietnamese team, Munzon transferred to Westports Malaysia and registered an average of 20.1 points, 4.75 rebounds, three assists and 2.67 steals in 12 outings.

Munzon also established an ABL record of 61 steals last season.

Munzon, along with new signing AJ West, will join the 2015 champions Dragons on Friday in their preparation for a road game against Alab Pilipinas at the resumption of the league on January 3.