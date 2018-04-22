Fil Oil Cup preview of fierce 2018 collegiate season

This year could be the most interesting and competitive college basketball season of this decade. In both the Universities Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), there is no clear heavy favorite to win the men’s basketball title.

Reigning back-to-back NCAA king San Beda University may still be the slight favorite with an almost intact line-up, which includes last year’s Finals MVP Donald Tankoua, Season 93 sensation Robert Bolick Jr. and Mythical Team member Javee Mocon. But the Red Lions will find this 2018 season to be perhaps the toughest in the last few years, with last year’s runners-up Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirates aching to avenge their shock defeat in the finals last year, plus new contenders in Letran College and San Sebastian College (SSC-R) that both have much-improved bands. LPU and SSC-R also have intact rosters, which managed to set a title-showdown for the on-going Aspirants Cup of the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League). Letran bolstered its crew with key additions, mostly transferees from UAAP teams. Other teams like the College of St. Benilde, University of Perpetual Help, Mapua University and Arellano University have also been impressive in pre-season tournaments.

Defending UAAP titlist Ateneo de Manila University is in an even tougher position as all other teams, except perhaps for the University of the East, which has yet to announce an official head coach, have harvested blue-chip high school recruits over the last few months. They now boast of intimidating rosters that pose a huge threat to the title-retention bid of the Blue Eagles. Last year’s bridesmaid De La Salle University, despite losing two-time UAAP MVP Ben Mbala and Ricci Rivero, is parading perhaps its tallest line-up ever with new recruits 6’8” Taane Samuel and 6’8” Brandon Bates joining stalwarts 6’7” Justine Baltazar and 6’5” Santi Santillan at the frontline. The Green Archers maintain their championship-caliber form with Aljun Melecio, Andrei Caracut and Kib Montalbo comprising a deadly backcourt mix. Adamson University may have lost Fil-Americans Tyrus Hill and Kurt Lojera to La Salle but the Soaring Falcons of multi-titled mentor Franz Pumaren are ready to make another run for the UAAP crown. They have enough size, talent, and now experience to give any team in the league a run for its money. And so are the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws, which have been remarkable in pre-season tourneys, including their conquest of the EDQ Technological Institute of the Philippines Invitational Cup with a convincing victory over the Red Lions in the championship game. Richard Escoto and RJ Ramirez lead a young bench that’s made deeper with the inclusion of top FEU juniors L-Jay Gonzales and RJ Abarrientos. But the University of the Philippines (UP), National University (NU) and the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) are the most interesting teams to see as they all enter the new season with ultra promising recruits projected to make a tremendous impact in Season 81. UP now has former NCAA star foreign athlete Bright Akhuetie, who was once dubbed “Lebron Jr.,” and former Adamson gunner Jaydee Tungcab and Fil-Am slasher David Murell. UST, now with former UAAP champion coach Aldin Ayo as chief bench tactician, was able to hoard a bundle of high school standouts, led by reigning UAAP Juniors MVP CJ Cansino. And then, there’s NU, which has arguably won the biggest sweepstakes in recruitment this year with fresh talents like former Blue Eaglet hotshot Dave Ildefonso, heavy scorers John Galinato and John Lloyd Clemente, and former Mapua three-point specialist Darrel Menina.

The 2018 Fil-Oil Flying V Premiere Cup opened its 12th season last Saturday with the Gilas Pilipinas Cadet team as guest participant. La Salle engaged UP in an action-packed battle but the Archers escaped with the 82-79 triumph in the opening match. In the main game, Ateneo broke away from a tight contest in the payoff period en route to the 75-69 win over the Rivero and Kobe Paras-led Gilas Cadets. This year’s commissioners are Aric Del Rosario, Ato Badolato, Orly Javier and Vic Ycasiano.

Watch the Fil-Oil games and get a preview of how cutthroat this collegiate season will be.