Fil-Am Parks holds on to NBA dream

Despite his popularity in the local basketball scene, Filipino-American hoops star Bobby Ray Parks Jr. said that his ultimate dream is still to play in the National Basketball Association.

“Of course, all my doors are open to anything or any job that comes up but at the end of the day; the dream is to play in the NBA,” Parks told The Manila Times.

The 23-year-old standout, is currently leading the Alab Pilipinas’s campaign in the Asean Basketball League (ABL). The Philippines currently holds a 2-2 win-loss record in the tournament.

Parks said that it was Charlie Dy’s creation of Alab that made him decide to once again play and represent the Philippines in the Southeast Asian basketball circuit.

“It’s just perfect that Boss Charlie had a team and it’s at home to represent the country. On top of that, they fit right into the schedule of going back to the states for the summer league,” he said.

Parks who was not picked during the 2015 NBA draft went on to play for the Dallas Mavericks affiliate team Texas Legends in the NBA Development League.

“The states is the states, and the NBA D-League is a testament to their level of play because it’s right up there. You can play with any NBA player at any given night,” Parks said on his experience in the NBA D-League.

Parks, during his college years led the National University Bulldogs in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines where he won the Most Valuable Player plum twice.