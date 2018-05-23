File protest vs China – Carpio

ACTING Chief Justice Antonio Carpio has called on the Duterte goverment to take diplomatic actions against China’s increasing militarization of the South China Sea, also known as the West Philippine Sea.

“Failure to formally protest means the Philippines is acquiescing or consenting to the militarization, and worse, to the claim of China that all the islands, waters and resources within the nine-dashed line form part of Chinese territory,” said Carpio in a two-page statement.

He expressed alarm over recent reports that China had deployed its H-6K long range bombers that could carry nuclear-armed cruise missiles on Woody Island, the largest of the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, which is being contested by Vietnam and Taiwan.

Carpio pointed out that the Chinese strategic bombers could also land and take off on any of China’s three-kilometer military grade runways on Mischief Reef, Subi Reef and Fiery Cross Reef, which are all within the Kalayaan Island Group of the Philippines.

“A formal protest is necessary to preserve our sovereignty over Fiery Cross Reef, which is a high-tide elevation.

A formal protest is also necessary to preserve our sovereignty over Subi Reef which the arbitral tribunal at the Hague ruled forms part of the territorial sea of Pag-Asa Island,” Carpio said, referring to the United Nations-backed arbitration court ruling won by the Philippines against China in July 2016.

A formal protest is also necessary to preserve the country’s exclusive sovereign rights over Mischief Reef, which, the arbitral tribunal ruled, forms part of the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

Carpio said China’s militarization of the Spratlys and the Paracels is part of China’s “Three-Warfare Strategy” to control South China Sea for economic and military purposes.

The strategy, he pointed, aims to show China’s overwhelming military superiority to the Philippines and other claimant-states to force them into submission without firing a single shot.

“China’s construction of huge air and naval bases, and now the introduction of nuclear-armed strategic bombers, are all designed to intimidate into submission other claimant states, including the Philippines, to accept the nine-dashed line as China’s national boundary in the South China Sea,” he added.

“Any self-respecting sovereign state will immediately formally protest such encroachment on its sovereignty and sovereign rights. The Philippines must do no less. A formal protest is recognized by the United Nations Charter as a peaceful and legitimate response,” Carpio further said.

He also called on the government to coordinate with other claimant states, as well as other states that see a threat to freedom of navigation and overflight, in resisting China’s militarization of the South China Sea.

“Failure to coordinate, and to harness world opinion to support the arbitral ruling, will be handing over to China on a silver platter the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

In its nine-dash line map submitted to the United Nations, China claims 90 percent or four-fifths of the disputed area, including territories that clearly belong to the Philippines based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, (Unclos), which give the Philippines sovereign rights over a 200-mile exclusive economic zone.