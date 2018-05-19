File raps if you have proof, military dares accusers

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday dared its accusers to file charges if they have proof that the military was behind the burning of Lumad schools.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, made the challenge in response to allegations hurled by indigenous groups in Mindanao.

“We challenge our accusers [to]provide details [such as]which schools, where and when were the alleged acts committed,” Arevalo said in a statement.

“Those are serious allegations of criminal acts and they should file appropriate cases in court. They should not resort to deception and lies,” he added.

Arevalo, in an interview with reporters, said the military has been coordinating with various government and non-government agencies in the construction of schools for indigenous people.

Verifications made by the Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) and the Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Division established that there were no reported incidents in connection with the burning of 15 schools as alleged by some indigenous groups, he said.

Arevalo said the New People’s Army (NPA) could be behind the demolition job against the military.

“This is but another disinformation campaign by the communist NPA terrorist to discredit the military to win back public support they have lost,” he said.

On Thursday, indigenous groups from Mindanao forwarded cases of massacres, attacks on schools, forced confessions and other forms of atrocities to United Nations Special Rapporteur on Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Victoria Tauli-Corpuz.

The groups, along with survivors and immediate family members of the victims, went to the main office of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Quezon City to discuss with Corpuz the alleged atrocities committed by the military against indigenous people.

The cases raised by the groups included the killing of eight Lumad people in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato; destruction of school facilities; extrajudicial killings; illegal arrests and detention.