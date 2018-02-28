Filigree sets new standards of excellence

For such a young luxury real estate brand, Filigree was able set new standards in the local property industry both as a marque of excellence and exclusivity. Launched last year, Filigree was able to deliver on their promise of luxurious developments with meticulous attention to detail and quality, and on-time completion of their projects.

Two of Filigree’s signature upscale developments in the Metro South—Botanika Nature Residences and The Enclave Alabang, are being turned over on schedule.

Botanika Nature Residences is noted for its exceptional luxury with generously-sized units and garden-inspired amenities. Comprised of three mid-rise low-density condominium towers, Botanika Nature Residences has already welcomed Tower 1 residents starting last quarter of 2017.

At the same time the Enclave Alabang, Filigree’s masterplanned luxury sanctuary are nearly. This includes its 1,500 sq.m clubhouse with private function rooms designed by no less than the celebrated firm of BUDJI+ROYAL Architecture+Design) relaxing lap pool, and fitness gym are ready for the enjoyment of residents. The Central Park, boasting of lush, verdant flora, an impressive man-made lagoon with calming waters, and a canopy of trees, already stands as an inviting oasis in the low density 13-hectare residential community.

Bristol at Parkway Place, meanwhile, is set to be turned over in the first half of this year, where unit owners can soon revel in Bristol’s prime, desirable location, first-in-class architecture and design, as well as its plethora of features and amenities such as a posh retail promenade, a calming swimming pool, a cozy library, and screening room.

The Beaufort, the preferred address of the affluent in Bonifacio Global City, has also welcomed most of its residents, and has only a few units available.

Putting each of these masterpieces together is a most impressive lineup of world renowned consultants: apart from BUDJI+ROYAL, there is AECOM Singapore, L.V. Locsin Partners, H1 Architecture, Architecture International, and Miaja Design Group.

Filigree has indeed proven itself worthy as a premium real estate brand, with every project boasting of iconic architecture, generous of space, incomparable finishes and build quality, plush amenities, and exceptional property management—each one situated in prime, desirable locations. More importantly, Filigree has shown its ability to finish projects on time, a testament to their passion and commitment, giving homeowners and investors superb returns on their investments.

To know more about Filigree’s exceptional property developments, visit www.filigree.com.ph.