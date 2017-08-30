Filinvest Alabang wins BCI Asia Award anew

For the second year in a row, Filinvest Alabang Inc. (FAI) was hailed as one of the 2017 BCI Asia Awards’ Top Ten Developers in the Philippines in ceremonies held recently at the Shangri-La Fort in Taguig City.

FAI, Filinvest Development Corp.’s arm that specializes in townships and high-end residential developments, is the company behind Filinvest City in Alabang, the premier master-planned central business district (CBD) that is transforming living and working in the south and its neighboring localities. It is also the moving force behind the Parkway Corporate Center in Filinvest City, the first office condominium under the WorkSpaces by Filinvest banner that offers office units for sale in a dynamic, premium location.

Both projects exemplify FAI’s ability to take on a diverse development portfolio, recognizing its expertise in undertaking master-planned communities of varying scales and concepts.

Filinvest City is further leveling up the Southern lifestyle as it revolutionizes mixed-use townships, integrating authentic green living in its masterplan. It is bolstering its stature as an unrivaled garden city via the introduction of lush, landscaped parks, bike lanes, and other eco-centric enhancements. This is on top of a thriving bird habitat, a living creek, a bike trail and tree-canopied road networks.

With Filinvest City becoming a true green township, land values continue to increase, thus becoming a very good option for businesses to flourish. As such, FAI introduces the 32-storey Parkway Corporate Center that is now fast under construction at Filinvest City, Alabang. A future-ready office space, Parkway Corporate Center offers intelligent space planning and modern building facilities including a glass curtain wall that is double-glazed with a low-e coating. This prevents heat and UV radiation, resulting in cost and energy efficiency.

These accolades stand as a testament to the vision of the late Andrew Gotianun, who founded Filinvest in 1963. Since then, the company has been blazing trails in the highly competitive world of real estate, introducing innovative projects that are responsive to the ever-changing needs of the times —delivering on commitments and forging unwavering trust in the industry.

The BCI Asia Award, which was started in 2003, has successfully placed itself among the most sought-after awards for the Asian building and design industry. Held in seven Asian territories—Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam—the Top Ten Awards recognizes developer and architecture firms with the highest value portfolios of projects during the last full calendar year.