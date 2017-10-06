Filinvest breaks ground on new Alabang condo

PROPERTY developer Filinvest has started construction of Studio City Tower 5, an addition to a condominium complex that it is developing in Filinvest City, Alabang.

The 450-unit condominium targets the working millennial market, as its location is also home to several business process outsourcing (BPO) offices, leisure and education centers.

“We are proud of this development because we know that we have created a condo community that yuppies would be proud to call their own, as well as a lucrative choice for property investors because of the booming rental market from the large BPO workforce in Northgate Cyberzone,” Filinvest Senior Vice President and Cluster Head Francis Ceballos said.

On offer are units that range in price from P2.1 million to P2.3 million each, including semi-furnished units with bunk beds, wardrobe closets, working desks and entertainment racks.

Studio City also features amenities such as a game room, gym, function rooms, gazebo, jogging path and swimming pool, and soon, a basketball court as well.

“Studio City is in a prime spot. It is near major educational, medical, and commercial institutions. Professionals can reach their work destinations in Northgate Cyberzone, a premier IT park, Madrigal Business Park and Makati Central Business District in no time. It is really an ideal residence where you can experience the live-work-play lifestyle,” Ceballos added.