Filinvest City to see expansion in next 3 yrs

Filinvest City in Alabang is set to expand with the expected completion this year of two new office towers and facilities of Far Eastern University, and two new residential projects and an office center within the next three years, developer Filinvest Group said in a statement on Monday.

“The Filinvest Group, a pioneer in masterplanned developments, continues to break new ground with the sustained development of Filinvest City. As a world-class central business district south of Metro Manila, Filinvest City fulfills the legacy of its visionary founder Andrew Gotianun, Sr.,” the company said.

Filinvest City started as a 244-hectare property in the then largely undeveloped Alabang district in Muntinlupa in 1995.

“It was a bold move indeed to build a CBD in the South,” Filinvest Alabang Inc. Executive Vice President Catherine Ilagan said. “Back then, Alabang was known as a bedroom community and was not considered for urban development. Now, Filinvest City is regarded as a prime urban development in Metro Manila.”

The south campus of Far Eastern University as well as the Polaris and Capella office towers are “set for completion,” the company said.

“The next three years will see the completion of Filinvest’s anchor projects such as Botanika Nature Residences Tower 1 and Bristol at Parkway Place for high-end residences, and Parkway Corporate Center which is a new iconic office condominium structure,” Filinvest added.

The centerpiece of Filinvest City is Festival Mall, the flagship of Filinvest’s LifeMalls category. Festival Mall recently expanded with the completion of a new wing, which added more than 150,000 additional square meters of leasable area.The addition to the mall includes a four-story Landmark Department Store, which

Filinvest said establishes Festival Mall as the country’s biggest regional mall with a total of 321,768 square meters of shopping and dining options.

Filinvest City is also home to institutions and global companies like Filinvest’s own Crimson Hotel, Palms Country Club, and other locators like Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Insular Life, Bellevue Hotel, and the Northgate Cyberzone – Filinvest’s 24/7 IT Campus, a PEZA registered Ecozone that houses various business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, the company said.

Another enhancement of Filinvest City is its innovative “green spine,” the Spectrum Midway Linear Park, a foliage-canopied walkway that spans across the north and south ends of the township to enhance the pedestrian-friendly character of the CBD.

The company added that Filinvest City will soon see bike lanes created across the city with provisions for bike stands and parking by city locators. “This move will decrease vehicular traffic and encourage a healthier lifestyle,” the company said.