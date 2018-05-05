Filinvest Group sets P45-B capex for 2018

GOTIANUN-LED Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) is earmarking P45 billion this year to finance new and existing projects.

The capital allocation is 12.5 percent higher than the P40 billion set a year ago as more projects in all business segments are set for construction.

“After reaching a record net income of P10.3 billion in 2017, we plan to build on our strengths by investing in new projects and expanding current projects within the group,” FDC Chairman Jonathan Gotianun said.

Of the total expenditure, more than three-fourths will be allocated to its property arm Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI), which had already announced a P23.5-billion capital spending for 2018. The remaining P10 billion will be spent for other potential investments.

Of FLI’s total expenditure, about P5 billion will be allocated for hotel arm Filinvest Hospitality Corp. (FHC) to further expand its portfolio. To date, the Filinvest Group already has 1,591 hotel rooms.

FDC is set to open this year three hotels including Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay, which will add to the group another 192 rooms. The remaining two are located in Tagaytay and San Mateo, Rizal.

As for the Boracay project, the company said it had faced delays in the full operation following the six-month Boracay closure ordered by the government. It will formally open once the said tourism spot becomes available to the public in the fourth quarter.

The Gotianun Group has eight hotels under various stages of planning and construction. Others are set to be located in Puerto Prinsesa, Palawan; Mactan, Cebu; Dumaguete; Cubao, Quezon City; and in Clark, Pampanga within its Mimosa estate. Altogether, the projects will bring to the property market a total of 1,700 additional rooms.

Earlier last month, FDC secured a provisional license from state-controlled Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) to develop an integrated leisure development within Mimosa estate, with a minimum investment of $200 million.

The integrated project will offer a casino, a lifestyle mall, a five-star hotel, and events venue. It also includes the revamp of the existing Quest Hotel and Conference Center-Clark, two golf courses and villas.

For its banking arm, Gotianun said EastWest Banking Corp. is poised to grow its asset base rather than focus on expanding its store network. Just recently, the company increased its authorized capital stock to P50 billion in preparation for its planned stock rights offering.

FDC said it will participate in its unit’s share sale scheduled in the third quarter of 2018.

FDC joined the so-called “super consortium” along with six other conglomerates to bid for the rehabilitation of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). It had also expressed interest in the recently announced bidding for the operations and maintenance of Clark International Airport.

“Investment in infrastructure is aligned with our investment in the power industry. We seek to balance our more cyclical property and banking portfolio with steady and stable revenues from the power and infrastructure projects,” FDC President and Chief Executive Officer Josephine Gotianun-Yap said.

“There are also clear synergies between airport infrastructure and our hospitality projects in the country. Investing in airports will enable us to drive further growth for the company,” she added.