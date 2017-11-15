Filinvest, JG Summit submit Clark proposal

A Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC) and JG Summit Holdings Inc. (JGS) consortium has submitted an P839-billion unsolicited proposal to the Philippine government for the long-term development of Clark International Airport.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the consortium said it had appointed Changi Airports International as its technical partner. CAI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Changi Airport Group, the operator of Singapore Changi Airport.

“This proposal is different from the one earlier submitted by the consortium as it does not include the construction of the second terminal building but instead proposes the long-term development of the airport into the country’s second international gateway and also includes the operation and maintenance of the existing and new terminals under a joint venture with BCDA,” the disclosure stated.

The proposal was submitted to the Department of Transportation and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

According to the consortium, the proposal includes building future capacity augmentation, expanding airport facilities such as terminals and runways among others, and operating and maintaining the existing and new passenger terminals.

It also proposed to develop, operate and maintain the commercial assets of the airport, including the facilities for general aviation and fixed-base operations and real estate.

The DOTr and BCDA have set the schedule of granting the Notice of Award to the winning bidder on December 15, 2017. The bidding involves the selection of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Contractor for the Clark International Airport Expansion Phase 1, wherein 12 local and foreign firms bought bid documents.

“The creation of a new, world-class passenger terminal in the airport is projected to add passenger capacity of eight million per year from the existing 4.2 million passengers per year, for a total of 12.2 million passengers per year. The ultimate target is 80 million per year upon completion of the fourth phase under the latest masterplan,” the disclosure stated.