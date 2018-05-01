Filinvest, Keppel partner for sustainable solutions

GOTIANUN-LED Filinvest Development Corp. is partnering with Keppel Corp. to craft sustainable urban solutions for some of Filinvest’s property developments in the country.

In a statement on Monday, Filinvest said it inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Keppel to explore cooperation opportunities in developing and enhancing urbanization solutions to its various projects, including Filinvest-Alabang, Filinvest-Clark, and office developments that cater to business process outsourcing (BPO) firms.

The Filinvest-Alabang township sits in a 244-hectare (ha) prime property in Muntinlupa City that is home to BPO offices, residential towers, leisure destinations, an education zone, and a medical and wellness hub.

At the Clark Freeport Zone, Filinvest partnered with the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) for the development of a 288-ha parcel land out of the 9,450-ha Clark Green City. The joint venture is to be 55-percent owned by Filinvest through its real estate arm Filinvest Land, Inc. while the remaining 45 percent will be under BCDA.

The partnership between Filinvest and Keppel seeks to leverage on the strengths of Keppel Urban Solutions Pte. Ltd., an end-to-end integrated master developer of urban developments that brings together the Keppel Group’s 40-year experience in energy, property, infrastructure, data centers and connectivity to create highly livable, smart and sustainable communities.

“We are pleased to work with a like-minded partner, Filinvest, to explore opportunities to provide solutions for sustainable urbanisation and strengthen our presence in the Philippines,” Keppel Urban Solutions Managing Director Cindy Lim said.

Meanwhile, Filinvest Director Andrew Gotianun Jr. said: “We are proud to partner with Keppel in exploring possible urbanization solutions for our projects. We believe that Keppel’s expertise will further advance Filinvest’s aim to develop more sustainable green buildings and communities.”