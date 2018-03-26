Filinvest Land to launch 11-ha Southwind project

FILINVEST Land, Inc. is set to construct a new residential development in its 69-hectare township project in San Pedro, Laguna.

In a statement on Friday, Filinvest said it would be developing an 11-hectare area that will be called “Southwind”, which will offer a total of 365 house and lots with sizes ranging from 125 to 167 square meters (sqm), inside the South Peak townscape.

Buyers will be offered three models but they can also build and design their own dream homes.

“This project exemplifies comfort and tranquility. You get to breathe fresh air, live in a clean environment and enjoy the majestic view of the lake, making it an ideal place to raise a family,” Filinvest senior vice-president Rey Ascaño said.

“Southwind is only a few kilometers away from various commercial establishments and major thoroughfares in the south. It allows you to come home to a suburban community with a vacation ambiance yet near city comforts,” he added.

Several amenities will also be available such as a basketball court, a tennis court, a barbecue park, swimming pool, and a clubhouse for events.

Filinvest has already set up three residential projects—The Manors, The Pines, and Viridian—inside the South Peak development.