Filinvest launches PH’s largest cooling facility

GOTIANUN-LED Filinvest Land Inc. on Thursday launched the country’s largest District Cooling System (DCS) plant, an energy-efficient cooling facility that will service buildings in the 18.7-hectare Northgate Cyberzone in Filinvest City, Alabang.

The DCS plant, a joint-venture with the local arm of French energy firm Engie Services, will integrate renewable energy, improve energy efficiency, and reduce energy consumption as well as carbon dioxide emissions while catering to 15 buildings with a cooling capacity of 42.2 megawatts.

“[DCS] is a great way, especially in warm countries, to reduce the energy consumption and the carbon emission in the city…This is the first project ever done in Southeast Asia where we convert existing joules [for an]efficient centralized district cooling system, so this project is not only at the forefront of the Philippines but also the region,” Engie Southeast Asia Chief Executive Officer Pierre Cheyron said during the press launch.

With DCS, cooling capacity is distributed in the form of chilled water from a central source to multiple buildings via a network of underground pipes. Users purchase chilled water for their building from the DCS operator. The system consumes much lower electricity compared with traditional air-cooled air-conditioning systems and water-cooled air-conditioning systems using cooling towers.

“Filinvest strives to go green, not only to provide everyone with sustainable development, but to help preserve our environment. With this, we are aiming to incorporate DCS in our upcoming projects,” Philippine DCS Development Corp. President Joseph Yap said.

With the first phase of the DCS plant established at Northgate Cyberzone, Filinvest is now considering putting up similar plants at Cyberzone Cebu, Activa in Quezon City and One Binondo.

“Northgate is only the first step in our journey to global strategy,” Engie Executive Vice President Didier Holleaux said, adding that the company is open to joint ventures with other developers.

“It’s clear that when other developers realize what we’ve done here in terms of brand field installations, [they’ll] realize that it can be done elsewhere…Energy efficiency is absolutely crucial in the world energy transition.

Less energy is always a very good thing: It’s a good thing for the planet, it’s a good thing for your business because you are spending less, and it’s a good thing for us because we can demonstrate that we can provide [good]service,” Holleaux added during a roundtable after the event.