Filinvest nets P10.3B in 2017

GOTIANUN-LED Filinvest Development Corp.’s (FDC) net income last year grew by 21 percent on the back of stronger revenues, mostly from its banking and property businesses.

FDC told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday that it realized net income of P10.3 billion last year compared to the P8.5 billion registered in 2016.

Revenues rose 15 percent to P67.6 billion versus the P58.6 billion booked in 2016, the bulk of which was contributed by banking unit EastWest Banking Corp.

EastWest Bank accounted for 42 percent of revenues and property arm Filinvest Land, Inc. contributed 40 percent. Power arm FDC Utilities, Inc. and sugar units accounted for 15 percent and 3 percent of revenues, respectively.

EastWest Bank’s net profit last year surged 48 percent to P5.1 billion from the P3.4 billion recorded in 2016, supported by a 17 percent increase in net revenues to P25.6 billion.

FDC Chairman Jonathan Gotianun noted that the bank’s 48 percent profit growth last year came at the heels of a 70 percent growth in 2016.

Filinvest Land, meanwhile, grew its net profit by 9 percent P5.83 billion in 2017. Its revenues expanded 4 percent to P20.27 billion on the back of increased income from its rental property portfolio and strong demand for its retail and office spaces.

This year, the company is set to launch P16 billion worth of residential projects and is expecting a total of 140,000 square meters (sqm) of gross leasable area to come on stream. Nine projects are already under construction.

The group is also ramping up its expansion on the hotel segment under the Crimson and Quest brands, with eight projects under construction. This year will see the opening of Quest Hotel in Tagaytay beside Fora Mall.

In Clark, Pampanga, the property arm has a joint venture with the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) to develop 288 hectares of Clark Green City into a mixed-use township with an industrial park anchor.

In addition, FDC and its real estate arm together have a joint venture with Clark Development Corp. that will redevelop the 203-hectare Filinvest Mimosa+ into an integrated leisure township. The area’s first office building, Cyberzone Mimosa 1, is expected to be turned over this year.

“We look forward to being part of development in Central Luzon, which we have identified as one of the major growth hubs in the country,” FDC President and Chief Executive Officer Josephine Gotianun-Yap said.

Meanwhile, FDC Utilities delivered 32 percent additional revenues in 2017, as the group’s flagship 3×135 megawatt clean coal facility in Misamis Oriental marked its first full year of commercial operations.

“We are happy to support Mindanao’s growth through our power plant and look forward to serving more people in 2018,” said Gotianun-Yap. The plant has been delivering power to Mindanao since the last quarter of 2016.