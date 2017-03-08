Filinvest offers ‘early move-in’ promo

Filinvest Land announced it is offering a special “early move-in” financing promotion this month for buyers of selected ready for occupancy condominiums in Alabang and Mandaluyong.

The company said that through March 31, buyers of ready for occupancy units at its West Parc community in Filinvest City, Alabang or Pioneer Pointe in Mandaluyong City could pay 2.5 percent down payment and monthly amortization as low as 27,000 pesos per month for a two-bedroom bi-level or flat unit.

“These residential projects are designed for the passionate and hardworking young urban professionals, starting families, and accomplished individuals who want to savor best that life has to offer,” Filinvest said.

West Parc in Filinvest City is a master-planned community consisting of three mid-rise residential towers, with a premium placed on open green spaces. Units available at West Parc are 73.5-square meter two-bedroom bi-level condominiums, or three-bedroom bi-level units with a floor area of 90.82 square meters. Prices range from P6.1 million to P8.3 million.

The development, which is located near the Northgate Cyberzone, counts among its amenities two swimming pools, a communal cabana area complete with barbecue pits, a children’s playground, and indoor function room.

Pioneer Pointe in Mandaluyong City is “a real address of convenience,” Filinvest said, noting that its location along Pioneer Street is easily accessible from both the Boni and Shaw MRT stations.

Pioneer Pointe’s studio units range in size from 30.85 square meters to 40.39 square meters, and there are two-bedroom bi-level and flat units available ranging from 62.3 square meters to 73.52 square meters. Pioneer Pointe also offers a number of two-bedroom garden units with floor areas of between 96 square meters and 110 square meters. Building amenities include a function room, swimming pool, and a pocket garden with children’s play area.

“As ready for occupancy condos, would-be residents can move in right away, confident in the thought that these are backed by Filinvest’s excellent build quality, 60-year proven track record, and their best value for money proposition. Moreover, easy payment schemes are available, allowing you, at last, to live in that Filinvest home of your dreams,” Filinvest concluded.