Filinvest partnership tops off biggest district cooling facility in PH

THE biggest district cooling system (DCS) facility in the Philippines will soon be operational, after the building that will house it was topped off by builder Philippine DCS Development Corporation (PDDC), developer Filinvest announced.

PDDC is a joint venture between Filinvest and the Engie Group for the development of the DCS, which will serve buildings in Northgate Cyberzone in Filinvest City, Alabang.

The DCS is a reliable and highly efficient system that will generate up to 10,000 TR (tons of refrigeration) of chilled water for distribution to multiple buildings for air-conditioning purposes. 1 TR is equal to about 12,000 btu per hour, which is approximately the same output as one average sized window-type air conditioning unit.

The DCS is described as a safe, environmentally sound system that employs strict emission controls, and which also offers a significant reduction in vibration and noise problems.

“With superior energy-efficiency than traditional building plants, the DCS also results in reduced fuel consumption and requires less maintenance and monitoring—all contributing to provide higher security, reliability, and flexibility of the chilled water supply to sustain a more comfortable air-conditioned environment for the existing and future buildings within Northgate Cyberzone,” PDDC said in a statement.

“The joint venture with Engie, a worldwide leader in Energy Efficiency and Environmental Services, is part of Filinvest’s efforts to develop environmentally sustainable communities in support of the Philippine government’s drive for clean energy. The project site, Northgate Cyberzone, is Filinvest’s premier outsourcing hub in Southern Metro Manila developed through Cyberzone Properties, Inc. (CPI),” Filinvest said.