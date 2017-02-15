Filinvest San Juan project passes halfway mark

FORTUNE HILL CONSTRUCTION PROCEEDING ‘WITHOUT PROBLEMS’

CONSTRUCTION of Filinvest Premiere’s Fortune Hill condominium tower in San Juan has passed the halfway point, a construction supervisor said.

The midrise (14-story), two-building project will have a total of just 94 two- and three-bedroom units – four units per floor – when completed, with units ranging in floor area from 106 square meters to 194 square meters.

The condominium project, with architecture by ASYA Design and interior design by Artella Ltd. of Shanghai, was launched in late 2014, and is “a bit more than halfway,” according to a construction supervisor on site, who nevertheless stressed that his estimate was “unofficial.”

Fortune Hill is located at the corner of P. Gomez and P. Burgos Streets in San Juan City.

One of the key features of the upscale condominium is the relative privacy of the units. Each tower will have two semi-private, security card-activated elevators, opening directly onto the foyers of two condominiums on each floor; a separate service elevator is provided for deliveries and other visitors.

Amenities to be provided to residents include an infinity pool, library, a two-story landscaped entry lobby, roof deck, fully equipped fitness center, a 115-square meter function room with a kitchen, and a private mini-theater.

Units offered at Fortune Hill include two-bedroom, two-bathroom units of approximately 106 square meters’ floor area, and with provisions for a separate maid’s room (with an additional toilet); and 164-square meter three-bedroom, three-bathroom units, also with optional maid’s quarters and available with either a balcony or additional study room.

Approximate selling prices listed on the Filinvest website range from P15 million to P28 million.

While the construction personnel described the work as proceeding “without problems,” neither they nor company officials were able to provide an estimated completion date as of now.