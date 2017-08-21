Filinvest set to launch The Enclave phase 2

PROPERTY developer Filinvest Land, Inc., under its high-end brand Filigree, said over the weekend it would launch within this year phase two of its newest residential project south of Metro Manila, The Enclave Alabang.

The Enclave Alabang is a gated subdivision located in a 20-hectare development along Daang Hari Road in Las Pinas City.

“Enclave, as you can see—phase one is finished so we’re launching phase two soon. We’re just waiting for the permits,” FLI President and Chief Executive Officer Josephine Gotianun-Yap told reporters following the launch of the Filigree brand held in Las Pinas City.

“The Enclave is just a small project—it’s a very quaint subdivision so, all told, including future development, that’s only 20 hectares, it’s that small,” Filinvest Alabang, Inc. Executive Vice President Catherine Ilagan added.

Phase one is composed of approximately 170 lots with an average price of P60,000 per square meter. An individual lot has a size of 350 sqm, while lots in the second phase will have sizes ranging from 30 sqm to 40 sqm.

“Right now we’re going for about P60,000 per sqm….we’re using the same price for phase two but it will not be turned over yet—will not be ready for turnover until maybe about a year,” Ilagan said.

“About 90 percent [is]sold already. There are only a few lots left and that’s why we’re in a hurry to launch…the next phase,” she added.

“Right now, we have some lot owners who have submitted plans for review because they also want to build already. So in general, the profile of our buyers is they’re the type who really want to live here because they do like what they see, so the reason why they’re buying is not just to hold on to the lot but they really want to build [their own home]. So we’re foreseeing that it’s going to be that type of community that will grow quickly, but the reason really why we built model houses is so that we can showcase the kind of architecture, the kind of feel, that we want for the village so that there is some sort of a benchmark,” she said.

Apart from the Enclave, three other condominium projects under the same brand are in different stages of construction—the Beaufort, Bristol, and Botanika Nature Residences.

The Beaufort is a two-tower condominium in Bonifacio Global City that is ready for occupancy. The project offers one- to three-bedroom units with sizes ranging from 50 sqm to 155 sqm.

Bristol is a 40-story tower located at Parkway Place in Alabang featuring one- to three-bedroom units with sizes of from 53 sqm to 168 sqm.

Meanwhile, Botanika Nature Residences is nestled in the most exclusive area in Alabang’s garden central business district and is the most premium among the Filigree projects.

“This remarkably low-density residential complex offers generous living spaces in a convenient condominium setting,” the company said. Two- and three-bedroom units are offered with sizes of from 122 sqm to 343 sqm.