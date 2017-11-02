Filinvest set to open resort-themed ‘The Glades’ in Rizal

LISTED property developer Filinvest Land, Inc. is set to open an exclusive community at its Timberland Heights project in San Mateo, Rizal as the development is already nearing completion.

Advertisements

The new project, called “The Glades,” is situated within the 677-hectare Timberland Heights and is a private resort-themed development that boasts mostly of abundant open spaces with lot sizes ranging from 192 to 453 square meters (sqm).

There are three models to choose from—the Choplin, Vivaldi, and Rossini—with home sizes ranging from 113

sqm to 164 sqm each.

The development features a community pavilion, private gate, guardhouse, and 24-hour roving security.

Residents of The Glades can also take advantage of Timberland Heights’ Sports and Nature Club for sport activities, as well as hotel rooms, meeting rooms, and ballrooms for special occasions.

Filinvest said most of the units have already been sold.

“We are humbled that the majority of the available lots at The Glades have already been sold,” said Francis Ceballos, senior vice president for Filinvest northeast cluster.

“We are very happy that a growing number of families have chosen to embrace this refreshing lifestyle,” he added.

Filinvest offers house-and-lot packages priced at P9.6 million to P13 million.