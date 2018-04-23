Filinvest sets 2018 capex at P23.5B

FILINVEST Land, Inc. (FLI) has earmarked about P23.5 billion capital spending for this year to cement its position in the real estate market with new projects set for launch in the coming months.

Josephine Gotianun-Yap, FLI president and chief executive officer, said the capital expenditure (capex) program this year is higher than last year’s budget of P22 billion.

She said the amount will be used to fund the group’s office, residential and retail development projects as well as for land acquisition.

“[The capex will be financed through a] combination of … mostly internally generated funds, then we normally would borrow a portion for the investment properties—the ones that we have to build, like malls and offices. But most of the residential [projects, that is] usually internally generated,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s stockholders’ meeting on Friday.

Around 15 residential projects are to be constructed this year. She said these would be horizontal, midrise and additional buildings of existing midrise communities.

For FLI’s office and retail segment, the company is set to launch two buildings in Alabang, one in Cebu, and one in Clark. She added they have around five buildings currently under construction.

“[So for the office and retail] the total would be roughly 800,000 square meters by the end of 2018,” she said.

She added FLI’s office market consists of business process outsourcing (BPO), Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO), and traditional offices.

Yap said FLI expects to achieve “high single-digit” earnings growth this year on the back of its rental income, which already contributes about 40 percent to its net income.

FLI ended 2017 with a 9 percent increase in profit at P5.83 billion, while revenues climbed 4 percent to P20.27 billion. Rental income in the period surged 30 percent to P4.42 billion.